Monday’s marathon downpour brings more flood misery for Bangkokians

Chaeng Wattana Road leading to Vibharam Pak Kret Hospital in Nonthaburi was under 30 centimetres of floodwater, disrupting traffic. Over a dozen motorcycles were stranded on the roadside as water clogged their engines. Meanwhile, vendors in Pak Kret Municipal Market closed their shops early and move merchandise to higher ground after being inundated by water up to 40cm deep.

Pak Kret Municipal Office has dispatched officials and water pumps to help drain water from roads and flooded areas.

The Bangkok Flooding Prevention Centre reported on Monday night that rainfall had eased in Lat Krabang, Saphan Sung, Prawet, Bang Na, Phra Khanong, and Phra Nakhon. Lak Si district reported the highest rainfall on Monday, at 165.5mm.

Bangkokians woke up to clear skies on Tuesday as the flooding receded.

However, the Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain for many parts of the country, including Greater Bangkok, for most of this week.