People evacuated following gas leak at vehicle LPG station in Surin

The leaked gas could be smelt about 300 metres around the station.

While rescue workers tried to shut off the valve, police cordoned off the station. Local residents were moved to at least 500 metres away for fear of a gas explosion.

White fumes of the leaked gas were clearly visible above the hole. Rescue workers doused the hole with water while some were sent to shut off the valve.

They said the operation took time because the floods hampered their work.