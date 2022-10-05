Micheline starred chef Chumpol to prepare a feast of unique Thai delights for Apec gala

The famous Thai chef from R.Haan fine dining restaurant said on Wednesday that he had planned a menu that represents Thailand’s uniqueness and charm in a balanced way through the use of local specialty ingredients and Thai herbs.

“The theme of the menu complements the overarching thought of Apec Summit 2022: the implementation of the bio-circular-green [BCG] economy model,” said Chumpol.

“I have selected organic vegetables grown by community enterprises across Thailand. As for meat, I will mainly use the famous Betong chicken, which was selectively bred from China’s Guangxi chicken by Yala’s farmers.”

Other meat dishes include seven-colour lobsters from Phuket, duck eggs from Suphan Buri, river prawns from Ayutthaya, organic chicken from Nakhon Pathom, sundried threadfin fish from Pattani, and beef from Sakon Nakhon.

The meals will come complete with steamed jasmine rice from Thung Kula Ronghai and coffee from Nan.

The dining tables will be decorated with handicrafts from the Support Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of Thailand.

Chumpol added that he intended to demonstrate Thailand’s strength in food security. Regardless of the crisis, he said, Thailand is fortunate to be free from any food shortages.

Chumpol was previously selected as the main chef in charge of the Apec Summit gala twice – in 1992 and 2003, when Thailand was the host.