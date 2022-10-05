Treatment at home recommended for Covid patients with mild symptoms
Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms can treat themselves at home, but they have to undergo prevention measures while going outdoor, the Department of Medical Services said on Wednesday.
The department acting director-general, Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, said Covid-19 infections and deaths in Thailand have dropped, thanks to a decline in the severity of the disease.
However, he urged vulnerable people, including the elderly and people with underlying diseases, to receive at least four Covid-19 jabs as most Covid-19 deaths were of seniors who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
He said people should take a rapid antigen test if they develop mild symptoms, such as sore throat and fever. He also recommended patients to stay five days in isolation to contain the spread of Covid-19.
"If patients have to go outdoors, they should undergo Covid-19 prevention measures, including wearing two face masks, washing hands regularly, and keeping a distance from others," he said.
They should consult a doctor if they develop severe symptoms, such as fever of 39 degrees Celsius, oxygen saturation lower than 94 per cent or have underlying diseases, he added.
He also advised people to wear a face mask and wash hands regularly, depending on their risk of Covid-19 infection.
Thongchai said Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms will receive medicines based on their symptoms and can treat themselves at home.
"If patients develop severe symptoms, they will be treated as inpatient, while physicians will prescribe Remdesivir for them," he said.
He said physicians would issue medical certification to allow outpatients to take five days leave, adding that inpatients will receive medical certificate depending on treatment duration.