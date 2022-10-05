Treatment at home recommended for Covid patients with mild symptoms

However, he urged vulnerable people, including the elderly and people with underlying diseases, to receive at least four Covid-19 jabs as most Covid-19 deaths were of seniors who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

He said people should take a rapid antigen test if they develop mild symptoms, such as sore throat and fever. He also recommended patients to stay five days in isolation to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"If patients have to go outdoors, they should undergo Covid-19 prevention measures, including wearing two face masks, washing hands regularly, and keeping a distance from others," he said.

They should consult a doctor if they develop severe symptoms, such as fever of 39 degrees Celsius, oxygen saturation lower than 94 per cent or have underlying diseases, he added.

He also advised people to wear a face mask and wash hands regularly, depending on their risk of Covid-19 infection.