Stop sharing pictures, clips of shooting-spree victims, police spokesman pleads
The Royal Thai Police spokesman issued a plea for netizens to stop sharing photos and video clips on social media of victims of a horrifying shooting spree in Nong Bua Lamphu.
Spokesman Pol Maj-General Achayon Kraithong said the Royal Thai Police felt sorry for the loss of lives and injuries after a sacked policeman went on the rampage, allegedly gunning down 32 people including 23 children before turning the gun on himself. He reportedly did not spare even his wife and young daughter in the shooting spree in Na Klong district.
[Here’s the report of the shooting spree:]
Achayon said no one would like to see such violence.
“Please understand the feelings of the families of people affected by the incident,” the spokesman pleaded.
“Such violence always leads to grudges, sadness, fear and worry by people in the area and others who have been informed. Sharing the pictures of violence will not help society in any way but affect the mental health of the public.”
Achayon added that the pictures of the violence would put added tension on the locals, while sharing such photos and video clips would violate personal rights and affect the morality of the families.