Quick public response to hospital’s plea for blood donations after Nong Bua Lamphu massacre
Many people responded quickly to the plea for blood donations by Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital to help victims of the shooting spree by a former policeman.
The hospital posted on its Facebook wall at about 3.50pm the need for blood and and about an hour later, the hospital announced that it had received enough blood for the day.
The shooting spree at the Uthai Sawan Tambon Administration Organisation and its nursery in Na Klang district saw 36 people killed, including 24 children. Twelve others were injured.
The hospital added that those who want to donate blood can contact the hospital in the following days as many victims are still being treated.
