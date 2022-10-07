Families of massacre victims eligible for up to THB110,000 each in compensation

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin on Thursday ordered officials from the Northeast province’s Justice Office to visit families of the victims.

The massacre by a former policeman claimed 38 lives, including 24 children at nursery in Na Klang district, earlier on Thursday. It ended when the shooter turned the gun on himself after murdering his wife and son at their home.

Under the Crime Victims Compensation Act, families of those killed in the massacre are eligible for compensation payments of up to 110,000 baht each, Somsak said. This amount comprises 50,000 baht for death, 20,000 baht for funeral expenses, and 40,000 baht for loss of family earnings.

Those injured in the attack are entitled to a maximum 40,000 baht compensation for medical treatment and up to 20,000 baht for mental and physical rehabilitation costs. They will also receive compensation for loss of earnings at the local daily minimum wage of 315 baht, as well as up to 50,000 baht for other damage.

Somsak said he had ordered officials to approve and disburse the compensation as quickly as possible.