Spotlight on Thailand's gun control after Nong Bua Lamphu massacre

The attack on Thursday at a local nursery for preschool children, which left 38 dead and 12 injured including the gunman and his family, is the third such incident in recent years.

The last such mass killings took place in early 2020 in Lopburi and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.

Most critics are pointing to the enforcement of the 1947 Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks and Imitation Guns Act, and in the latest massacre, the fact that the perpetrator was a former police officer.

The law, which has been amended nine times, aims to control the use of firearms as well as owners, users, gun dealerships and authorised officials.