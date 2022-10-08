Thai PM visits families of attack victims, promises compensation
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha arrived in northeastern Nong Bua Lamphu province on Friday (October 7) to hand out oversized compensation cheques to relatives of slain daycare centre victims, as the country reeled in shock at the mass killing.
Speaking in a microphone while giving out the large cardboard cheques printed with figures ranging from 110,000 to 200,000 Thai baht ($2942.75 to $5350.46), Prayuth also hugged dozens of people in a crowded hall.
The nation mourned the death of more than 30 people, including 23 children, after an ex-policeman burst into a daycare center in a knife and gun rampage that left people shocked and seeking answers.
Most of the children who died at the daycare center in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok, on Thursday (October 6) were stabbed to death, police said, marking one of the worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.
