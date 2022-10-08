Thai PM visits families of attack victims, promises compensation

The nation mourned the death of more than 30 people, including 23 children, after an ex-policeman burst into a daycare center in a knife and gun rampage that left people shocked and seeking answers.

Most of the children who died at the daycare center in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok, on Thursday (October 6) were stabbed to death, police said, marking one of the worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.