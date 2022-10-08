The King sponsors bathing rites for 36 Nong Bua Lamphu massacre victims

A sacked cop shot down and knifed some 36 people, including 24 children, before turning the gun on himself on Thursday. Of the 10 people injured in the attack, eight are in critical condition.

The funerals will be held at three temples in Nong Bua Lamphu’s Na Klang district, with rites for 20 victims being held at Wat Rat Samakkhi, 10 at Wat Si Uthai, and six at Wat Thep Mongkhol Phichai.

The shooter’s body is undergoing autopsy and his funeral has not been scheduled yet.

A source said people have been pouring into Wat Rat Samakkhi to pay their respects to the deceased and place wreaths. Several organisations have also lent the temple tents, tables and chairs, while many volunteers have stepped in to prepare the venue for the royally sponsored bathing rites in the afternoon.