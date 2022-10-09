Military deployed to guard Bangkok Apec summit venue

All five police special forces will be deployed – the Metropolitan Police Bureau's "Arintaraj 26", Border Patrol Police's Naresuan 261 unit, Special Service Division Commandos, the Crime Suppression Division's Hanuman unit and Narcotics Suppression Bureau's Sayop Pairee force.

Meanwhile the Royal Thai Armed Forces will provide security for Apec members on land, water and air while working with related agencies to monitor the movement of terrorists worldwide.

Once Apec members' aircraft enter Thai airspace, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) will be responsible security of flight routes and airports, said RTAF chief ACM Alongkorn Wannarot.

Alongkorn said the RTAF is now clearing aircraft from its parking slots in preparation for Apec members’ arrival.

He added that up to 800 officials from Saudi Arabia would also visit Thailand during the summit and that preparations at airports would not affect other passengers.