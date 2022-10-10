All preparations for Apec Summit on track, PM hears at meeting
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in Bangkok next month would be conducted smoothly.
Prayut chaired a meeting regarding the preparations for the 29th Apec Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) at Government House in Bangkok on Monday.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said after the meeting that Prayut acknowledged the preparations and thanked related organisations which were working diligently.
Anucha said that Thailand would be hosting the event on the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.”. He reported progress in several areas, such as:
- For facilitating trade and investment, members support Thailand’s idea to review the discussions of the Free Trade Area of the Asia- Pacific while the meeting of Ministers Responsible for Trade agreed to make a plan for the concrete result.
- For reconnecting the region, especially in tourism and travel (Connect.), Thailand pushed for reconnecting with Apec by making an information portal, issuing guidelines to support the consistency of vaccine certificates, and increasing the number of Apec Business Travel Card holders.
- For promoting sustainable and inclusive growth (Balance.), Thailand is making "Bangkok Goals" on a bio-circular-green economy, which has reached its final phase.
Anucha added that several leaders from Apec countries, special guests, and representatives from international organisations have agreed to join the meeting. He urged Thai people to welcome them with friendliness.
Associated Press news agency had earlier reported that US President Joe Biden would be skipping the summit to attend his granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding on November 19.
Anucha said that the Cabinet has declared three extra holidays for Bangkok and surrounding provinces from November 16-18 to ease traffic and facilitate free movement for summit participants while increasing security for leaders.