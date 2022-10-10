All preparations for Apec Summit on track, PM hears at meeting

Anucha added that several leaders from Apec countries, special guests, and representatives from international organisations have agreed to join the meeting. He urged Thai people to welcome them with friendliness.

Associated Press news agency had earlier reported that US President Joe Biden would be skipping the summit to attend his granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding on November 19.

Anucha said that the Cabinet has declared three extra holidays for Bangkok and surrounding provinces from November 16-18 to ease traffic and facilitate free movement for summit participants while increasing security for leaders.