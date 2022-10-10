Over THB9 million in cash donations received for families of Nong Ba Lamphu massacre victims
More than 9 million baht in cash will be handed over on Tuesday to relatives of victims of the Nong Bua Lamphu massacre, the Royal Thai Police said on Monday.
A 34-year-old ex-policeman went on a gun and knife rampage at a nursery in Uthai Sawan subdistrict on Thursday last week that left 36 people dead, including 24 young children.
National Police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas said donations from the police, public and private sectors as of Monday amounted to more than 9 million baht.
He added that the police recently had received 2.5 million baht in donations from the public and private sectors.
"The police will hand out the cash donations to the victims' relatives on the cremation day on October 11," he said.
He advised people to donate cash to reliable organisations and to beware of criminals who may want to take advantage of this tragedy.
He added that police officers and their families are still able to donate cash to relieve the suffering of the victims' relatives via the National Police's bank account.