Thailand targets low-cost meth precursor flooding country with 180,000 pills/hour

ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhon said sodium cyanide is a problem because its legal status allows drug rings to make meth pills at cheaper cost. The street price of a tablet of meth in Thailand is now as low as 20-25 baht, as illicit drug labs use sodium cyanide to pump out about 180,000 pills per hour.

“The ONCB is now pushing for controls on the chemical so that it will not be abused,” Wichai said.

He added that Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin is in talks with the US Drug Enforcement Agency on how to cut off supplies of the precursor.