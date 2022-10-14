King and Queen visit Bangkok’s new public park to unveil King Rama IX statue

The new statue in Chalerm Phrakiat Park is 7.7 metres high, depicted wearing the official military attire of the King's Close Bodyguard and faces Chitralada Villa Royal Residence in Dusit district. The statue stands on an elevated octagonal pedestal, each side of which is inscribed with details of the late King’s royal projects.

Over 7,000 people were at the park to greet Their Majesties and witness the unveiling ceremony, most of them wearing yellow shirts. The King ordered the Royal Thai Army to establish a kitchen on Phitsanulok Road by the park to deliver freshly cooked meals and beverages to all participants.

The 270-rai park, filled with thousands of trees to serve as a green lung for the city, is expected to open to the public at the end of 2024. However, the park will open the statue area for people to pay their respects daily from 8am to 7pm until Sunday.