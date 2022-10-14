King and Queen visit Bangkok’s new public park to unveil King Rama IX statue
Their Majesties the King and Queen presided over a royal ceremony to mark the unveiling of a statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great at the new Chalerm Phrakiat Park in Bangkok’s Dusit district on Thursday evening.
October 13 is also King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Memorial Day to commemorate Rama IX’s passing on October 13, 2016.
Accompanying Their Majesties were Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, Princess Rajasarinisiribajra and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.
After pressing a button to unveil the new statue, the King made an auspicious mark and placed a pedestal tray of flowers and a floral garland at the base, before lighting candles and incense sticks and paying his respects at the statue of his father.
The King then presented offerings to Buddhist monks before Their Majesties returned by car to the Grand Palace.
The new statue in Chalerm Phrakiat Park is 7.7 metres high, depicted wearing the official military attire of the King's Close Bodyguard and faces Chitralada Villa Royal Residence in Dusit district. The statue stands on an elevated octagonal pedestal, each side of which is inscribed with details of the late King’s royal projects.
Over 7,000 people were at the park to greet Their Majesties and witness the unveiling ceremony, most of them wearing yellow shirts. The King ordered the Royal Thai Army to establish a kitchen on Phitsanulok Road by the park to deliver freshly cooked meals and beverages to all participants.
The 270-rai park, filled with thousands of trees to serve as a green lung for the city, is expected to open to the public at the end of 2024. However, the park will open the statue area for people to pay their respects daily from 8am to 7pm until Sunday.