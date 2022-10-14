Ayutthaya flood victims survive by catching fish
People in Ayutthaya have turned to catching fish to survive amid flooding that has prevented them from working.
Thirteen of the province’s 16 districts are flooded and nine have been declared disaster zones after weeks of heavy rain. Many residents are fighting a daily battle to prevent more water entering their homes as the Chao Phraya Dam upstream in Chain Nat opens its gates to relieve pressure.
The water flow through the dam has now increased to 3,154 cubic metres per second, according to the latest report. As a result, the amount of water flowing through Ayutthaya is rising increase continuously, including in the Noi River, swamping houses in the low-lying areas.
