Egg discovery scotches fear that turtles have abandoned Ao Siam National Park

Those fears evaporated at 8.30am on Wednesday when the patrol discovered a 66-centimetre imprint in the sand left by a mother turtle. The nearby nest was measured at 38cm wide and 32cm deep.

Staff uncovered the nest and found 137 eggs, only one of which was broken. They moved the eggs to the foundation nursery to prevent them from being washed away by waves.

Foundation staff will monitor the eggs around the clock until they are ready to hatch.