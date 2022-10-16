Phuket old town under metre-deep flood after overnight storm

A monsoon downpour that began Saturday evening was still battering the tourism destination in the early hours of Sunday, causing flash floods to sweep across many parts of the island.

Among buildings submerged were the old town’s traditional Sino-Portuguese shophouses, a magnet for Thai and foreign tourists. Floods hit the Charter Bank Intersection, the Thep Kasattree-Thalang Intersection, Klang Road and the Clock Tower roundabout.