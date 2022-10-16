background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 29, 2022
nationthailand
Phuket old town under metre-deep flood after overnight storm

Phuket old town under metre-deep flood after overnight storm

SUNDAY, October 16, 2022

Heavy overnight rain left Phuket old town under floodwater up to one metre deep on Sunday.

A monsoon downpour that began Saturday evening was still battering the tourism destination in the early hours of Sunday, causing flash floods to sweep across many parts of the island.

Among buildings submerged were the old town’s traditional Sino-Portuguese shophouses, a magnet for Thai and foreign tourists. Floods hit the Charter Bank Intersection, the Thep Kasattree-Thalang Intersection, Klang Road and the Clock Tower roundabout. Phuket old town under metre-deep flood after overnight storm

Phuket old town roads were submerged by floodwater up to one metre deep. Phuket old town under metre-deep flood after overnight storm Phuket old town under metre-deep flood after overnight storm

Roads in the Patong Beach area in Krathu district were also underwater, while flash-flooding cut the main road leading from Krathu’s Tambon Kamala to downtown Phuket. Phuket old town under metre-deep flood after overnight storm Phuket old town under metre-deep flood after overnight storm

TAGS
PhuketFloods
RELATED