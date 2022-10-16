South Korea’s hottest virtual model to debut at Thai landmarks

Onmind, a subsidiary of South Korean game-maker Neptune, said Friday its artificial intelligence virtual model Sua has signed a three-year modelling deal to work with top Thai advertiser DDD.

DDD advertises for Thai Airways, global luxury brands such as Chanel and Dior, and large Korean conglomerates. It currently has advertising billboards at major landmarks in Bangkok including Suvarnabhumi Airport and Siam Paragon and MBK Center malls.

Under the contract, Sua will appear on billboards at these major landmarks to promote products and brands in DDD campaigns.

The South Korean company said it will continue to work with its Thai counterpart to expand Sua’s presence in Southeast Asia.

“The expansion into the Thai market is based on the agreement between our two companies on Onmind’s 3D virtual human technology aptitude and its business potential, and Thailand’s Hallyu [K-pop] craze and the potential of the country’s 3D virtual human market,” Onmind said in a statement.