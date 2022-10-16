High alert as water levels in Thailand's 24 major dams cross red line

In its daily report on Sunday, the NWCC said it was monitoring the levels of Mae Ngad, Kiew Khor Ma, Kiew Lom, Mae Mok, Kwae Noi, Thap Sela, Pasak Jolasid, Krasiew, Huay Luang, Chulabhorn, Ubonrat, Lam Takong, Lam Phra Ploeng, Mool Bon, Lam Sae, Lam Nang Rong, Khun Dan, Klong Si Yad, Bang Phra, Nong Plalai, Narue Bodin, Bueng Boraped and Nong Han dams.

The centre said it would continue monitoring the dam levels even though the Thai Meteorological Department announced that the Sonca tropical storm had weakened into a low-pressure mass as of 1pm on Saturday.