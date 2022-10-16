High alert as water levels in Thailand's 24 major dams cross red line
The National Water Command Centre (NWCC) is keeping a close eye on 24 dams nationwide as heavy rain has brought their reservoirs close to brimming point.
In its daily report on Sunday, the NWCC said it was monitoring the levels of Mae Ngad, Kiew Khor Ma, Kiew Lom, Mae Mok, Kwae Noi, Thap Sela, Pasak Jolasid, Krasiew, Huay Luang, Chulabhorn, Ubonrat, Lam Takong, Lam Phra Ploeng, Mool Bon, Lam Sae, Lam Nang Rong, Khun Dan, Klong Si Yad, Bang Phra, Nong Plalai, Narue Bodin, Bueng Boraped and Nong Han dams.
The centre said it would continue monitoring the dam levels even though the Thai Meteorological Department announced that the Sonca tropical storm had weakened into a low-pressure mass as of 1pm on Saturday.
The department said the low-pressure mass will only bring scattered rain or medium showers in the Northeast, East and Central provinces including Greater Bangkok.
The NWCC explained that the 24 dams had exceeded their capacity due to heavy rain triggered by tropical storms and the monsoon season.
It added that 34 provinces are still flooded, including:
North: Lampang, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Sukhothai, Phetchabun and Tak.
Central: Lopburi, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Singburi, Chai Nat, Uthai Thani, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Nonthaburi.
Northeast: Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Mahasarakham, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram and Kalasin.
East: Chachoengsao, Prachinburi and Nakhon Nayok.
The NWCC added that the heavy discharge from Krasiew Dam will increase the level of Tha Chin River in Suphanburi by about half a metre.