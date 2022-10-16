No swimming in Khao Lak as strong winds make Andaman life-threatening
The Khao Lak beach in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa district was marked off-limits on Sunday after strong winds and continuous rain made conditions dangerous for swimming.
Phang Nga had been hit by heavy rain on Saturday night until early Sunday, which also partially flooded Phetchkasem Road between Takua Pa and Khao Lak beach. Several homes and shops along the road were also swamped.
In its daily forecast on Sunday, the Thai Meteorological Department said a monsoon trough was still present over the lower South and would continue bringing heavy rain to the region.
It also warned that waves in the Andaman and Gulf of Thailand will be up to 3 metres high.
