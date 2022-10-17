Flash flood warning issued for Phuket, Krabi and 7 other southern provinces

Nine southern provinces at risk of flash floods: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Meanwhile, the six provinces at risk of strong waves are Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

DDPM said agencies in the nine flood-risk provinces are monitoring forecasts and rain volume closely. Agencies in six coastal provinces have been ordered to set up beach signs warning people not to enter the water and consider a ban on sailing if the weather worsens.

Provincial agencies have also been told to issue warnings in risky areas and prepare officials and equipment for 24-hour emergency response operations.