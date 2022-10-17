Masseur confirmed as Thailand’s 11th monkeypox case after returning from Qatar

He went to a private hospital in Pathum Thani where doctors diagnosed monkeypox and sent him to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi.

A test at the institute’s laboratory confirmed the diagnosis.

Tares said his department was tracing the patient’s travel history and contacts.

A total of 72,198 monkeypox cases in 109 countries worldwide had been reported as of Thursday (October 13), with most cases in Europe, he said.

The top five countries affected by the disease are the US (26,594 cases), Brazil (8,461), Spain (7,239), France (4,043) and the UK (3,654).

The number of monkeypox deaths worldwide has risen to 28 – seven in Nigeria, five in Brazil, four in Ghana, two each in Spain, Cameroon and the US, and one each in Belgium, Ecuador, India, Sudan, Cuba and Czech Republic, Tares said.