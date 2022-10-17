Masseur confirmed as Thailand’s 11th monkeypox case after returning from Qatar
A 40-year-old Thai man from Qatar has become Thailand's 11th monkeypox case, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Monday.
DDC acting director-general Tares Krassanairawiwong said the patient, a masseur working in Qatar, developed a fever and rash on October 8 before returning to Thailand on October 15.
He went to a private hospital in Pathum Thani where doctors diagnosed monkeypox and sent him to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi.
A test at the institute’s laboratory confirmed the diagnosis.
Tares said his department was tracing the patient’s travel history and contacts.
A total of 72,198 monkeypox cases in 109 countries worldwide had been reported as of Thursday (October 13), with most cases in Europe, he said.
The top five countries affected by the disease are the US (26,594 cases), Brazil (8,461), Spain (7,239), France (4,043) and the UK (3,654).
The number of monkeypox deaths worldwide has risen to 28 – seven in Nigeria, five in Brazil, four in Ghana, two each in Spain, Cameroon and the US, and one each in Belgium, Ecuador, India, Sudan, Cuba and Czech Republic, Tares said.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s 10 previous monkeypox cases have recovered, said DDC deputy director-general Sophon Iamsirithaworn.
DDC officials are also monitoring 10 close contacts of the cases for symptoms, he added.
He asked hospitals to contain the spread of the disease by testing and quarantining suspected cases until the results come back.
He also urged people to wear face masks, wash hands regularly, avoid sharing utensils, eat clean food, avoid crowded places or countries at risk of monkeypox, and avoid close contact with people who have fever, rash or blisters on their bodies.
"People can get a monkeypox test at their local hospital if they develop a rash and blisters after a fever, sore throat, muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes," he said.
They can also contact the DDC hotline: 1422.