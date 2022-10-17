Dark skies forecast for Thailand as tropical storm Nesat expected to lose steam
A severe tropical storm "Nesat" in the upper South China Sea is expected to become a typhoon on Monday, the Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Monday.
In a Facebook post, the TMD said the tropical storm with sustained winds of about 100 kilometres per hour is expected to move through China's southern Hainan to the coast of upper Vietnam between Thursday and Friday (October 20 and 21).
The TMD added that the high-pressure system over upper Thailand and the South China Sea will force the storm to decline rapidly.
"This phenomenon would cause Thailand to become more cloudy," the department said.
Earlier on Sunday, the TMD forecast torrential rains for southern Thailand from Monday to Friday, with coastal provinces expected to see waves up to three metres high, and even higher during thunderstorms.
"People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows," the TMD said, adding that people on the southwest coast should beware of inshore surges.
The department advised all ships to proceed with caution, advising small boats in the Andaman Sea to keep ashore from October 17 to 21.
People can follow further announcements from the TMD on its website https://www.tmd.go.th/en or contact the department's hotline 1182.