Dark skies forecast for Thailand as tropical storm Nesat expected to lose steam

Earlier on Sunday, the TMD forecast torrential rains for southern Thailand from Monday to Friday, with coastal provinces expected to see waves up to three metres high, and even higher during thunderstorms.

"People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows," the TMD said, adding that people on the southwest coast should beware of inshore surges.

The department advised all ships to proceed with caution, advising small boats in the Andaman Sea to keep ashore from October 17 to 21.

People can follow further announcements from the TMD on its website https://www.tmd.go.th/en or contact the department's hotline 1182.