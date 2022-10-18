Community police networks successful in fighting crime, say Thai police
Community-level crime prevention networks across the country have successfully helped solve more than 14,000 issues, the Royal Thai Police said.
Assistant National Police chief Pol Lt-General Prachuap Wongsuk said on Monday that the project allows people to offer measures and steps that can be taken to prevent criminal activities in their area.
Under the project, 50 local residents work hand in hand with the police station in their area to prevent and tackle crime and other issues.
Prachuap said of the 14,470 cases reported between March 1 and September 30 this year, 14,616 have been successfully solved.
Of them, 10,818 were related to social problems like drugs, illegal racing, loan sharks, illegal firearms and cybercrimes, 2,161 were related to environmental issues, 962 were personal conflicts and 529 were money-related rows.
“The Police Strategy Office and related agencies will continue implementing this action plan to efficiently prevent crime,” he said.
He added that the police force will continue working with communities to maintain peace and order, as well as meet people’s demands effectively.