BMW electric cars to transport delegates attending Apec meetings in Bangkok
Up to 100 BMW electric cars from Millennium Group Corporation (Asia) (MGC Asia) will be used to transport delegates attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Bangkok from November 14 to 19.
The fleet will feature 30 black electric sedans "BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport (First Edition)” imported from Germany, and another 70 BMW X7, BMW 530e M Sport and BMW 330Li electric cars. These cars will be sold once the summit is over.
MGC Asia CEO Sunhavut Thamchuanviriya said he was proud that Thailand's Foreign Ministry had chosen the company to arrange these vehicles for the Apec delegates.
"We believe that these BMW cars would be the perfect driving experience for Apec delegates along with promoting sustainable development," he said.
He said the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport (first edition) would be delivered to customers at the end of this year, while two other models, "BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport and "BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport Gran Lusso", would be delivered to customers next year.
He added that the hybrid BMW 7 Series (G70), which runs both on diesel and battery, would be assembled in Thailand in the first quarter of next year.