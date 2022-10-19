Phuket flood situation easing: governor
The flood situation in Phuket is easing after three days of high water levels, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew reported on Wednesday.
Narong praised Phuket residents for their cooperation and fighting spirit during the crisis.
He said it was fortunate the situation did not last long, especially in Mueang Phuket district, which was affected only for a day.
However, the situation in Ratsada subdistrict in Mueang Phuket might take one or two more days to return to normal, he said, adding that be brought together several organisations and employed water pumps to tackle flooding.
Narong also said the installation of a temporary bailey bridge at Khlong Bang Neow Dam might take around three days to finish as the old one had broken.
Only five households were affected by transportation issues but they have enough food, he said.
Meanwhile, Chaowalit Nitrarat, director of the Centre for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in Phuket, said villagers had built the old bridge and it was used for a long time before being destroyed by heavy current.
He explained it would take three days to install the bailey bridge because several heavy iron sections needed transportation and must be installed carefully.
Srisunthon Subdistrict Municipality will set a budget for construction and repairs of the new bridge under a long-term solution, Chaowalit added.