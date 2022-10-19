Phuket flood situation easing: governor

He said it was fortunate the situation did not last long, especially in Mueang Phuket district, which was affected only for a day.

However, the situation in Ratsada subdistrict in Mueang Phuket might take one or two more days to return to normal, he said, adding that be brought together several organisations and employed water pumps to tackle flooding.

Narong also said the installation of a temporary bailey bridge at Khlong Bang Neow Dam might take around three days to finish as the old one had broken.

Only five households were affected by transportation issues but they have enough food, he said.