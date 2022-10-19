Three expressways free on Sunday
Motorists won’t have to pay any toll fees when using three expressways during Chulalongkorn Memorial Day on Sunday, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) said on Wednesday.
Exat said the exemption was aimed at allowing motorists to return to their home provinces or travel during the three-day holiday from Saturday to Monday next week.
The national holiday on Monday is a substitution for Chulalongkorn Memorial Day.
Motorists can use the three expressways free of charge on Sunday from 00.01am to midnight.
The three are:
- Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway with 19 toll gates
- Sirat (Second Stage and Outer Ring Road) Expressway with 31 gates
- Udon Ratthaya (Bang Pa-in-Pak Kret) Expressway with 10 gates.
Chulalongkorn Memorial Day marks the death of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn, or King Rama V, aiming to commemorate his graceful reign from October 1, 1868, to October 23, 1910.
The King had travelled around the world, especially in Europe, to promote Thailand as a developing, independent nation. This was after the kingdom lost a lot of territory, including Laos, in the 1893 Franco-Siamese War, or the Incident of RS 112.