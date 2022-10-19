Exhibition in Bangkok brings latest printing and technology for Thai entrepreneurs
Around 200 exhibitors from 28 countries worldwide have brought their latest printing and packaging technologies that are environmentally friendly to showcase to Thai entrepreneurs at Bitec Bangna.
Kriengkrai Thiennukul, president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said at the opening ceremonies of the "Pack Print International 2022" and "Corrutec Asia 2022" on Wednesday that there is still high demand in Thailand for printing and packaging.
People's purchasing habits have changed, and they are ordering more daily products online. Therefore, business or product owners must redesign their packaging to make it more appealing and functional.
He added that the overall outlook for printing and packaging in Asia is improving. To keep pace, Thailand must not only transform its businesses to be more digital and resilient, but also keep business owners updated on global trends.
He explained that young consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the environment, while many countries, particularly in the West, are looking for credible and environmentally friendly producers. According to one study, 80 per cent of consumers are now willing to use eco-friendly products, even if the price is higher than for standard products.
Meanwhile, the exhibition will also serve as a venue for showcasing Thailand's potential and readiness to serve as the Asean's centre for printing and packaging, Kriengkrai said.
The managing director of Messe Düsseldorf Asia, Gernot Ringling, who organised the event said the printing and packaging industry would gradually grow following the global recovery.
The printing industry in Asia is expected to grow by 26.1 per cent between 2022 and 2030. Although China, India, and Japan will continue to be the largest markets for printing and packaging in terms of production and consumption, Thailand's new business model, known as the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy, will increase the country's competitiveness and provide more opportunities for growth, according to Ringling.
The "Pack Print International 2022" and "Corrutec Asia 2022" is open until October 22 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Bitec) in Bangna.