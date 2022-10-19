Exhibition in Bangkok brings latest printing and technology for Thai entrepreneurs

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said at the opening ceremonies of the "Pack Print International 2022" and "Corrutec Asia 2022" on Wednesday that there is still high demand in Thailand for printing and packaging.

People's purchasing habits have changed, and they are ordering more daily products online. Therefore, business or product owners must redesign their packaging to make it more appealing and functional.

He added that the overall outlook for printing and packaging in Asia is improving. To keep pace, Thailand must not only transform its businesses to be more digital and resilient, but also keep business owners updated on global trends.

