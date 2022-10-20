Army collecting evidence on alleged graft in military housing project

Paisarn claimed the Army had completed an investigation a long time ago.

General Narongpan advised victims to file complaints with the police. He added that they can lodge a complaint with the Army as well if they can identify officers involved in the case.

The victims have filed complaints with a host of organisations, such as the National Anti-Corruption Commission and even the court, he said.

“The Army is ready to provide information on the case,” he said, adding that it is responsible for punishing its officers if they are found guilty.

The Army had already punished a number of officers involved in the case, he pointed out.

Former Army chief General Apirat Kongsompong had put a stop to the housing project in 2021 before his retirement, Narongpan noted.

“Army officers have to borrow money from banks to buy houses,” he acknowledged.