Army collecting evidence on alleged graft in military housing project
The Army is collecting information relating to alleged graft in a military housing project and will submit the evidence to the Defence Ministry, Army Chief General Narongpan Jitkaewtae said on Thursday.
He made the remark after lawyer Paisarn Ruangrit and victims submitted a letter to the House of Representatives Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications and Public Participation on Wednesday, asking it to investigate alleged graft in the military housing project, which resulted in the Nakhon Ratchasima massacre of 2020.
A sergeant-major shot dead 29 people and injured 58 others in the province reportedly due to a conflict with an Army officer and others involved in the project, which allowed lower ranks to borrow money to purchase houses.
Paisarn claimed the Army had completed an investigation a long time ago.
General Narongpan advised victims to file complaints with the police. He added that they can lodge a complaint with the Army as well if they can identify officers involved in the case.
The victims have filed complaints with a host of organisations, such as the National Anti-Corruption Commission and even the court, he said.
“The Army is ready to provide information on the case,” he said, adding that it is responsible for punishing its officers if they are found guilty.
The Army had already punished a number of officers involved in the case, he pointed out.
Former Army chief General Apirat Kongsompong had put a stop to the housing project in 2021 before his retirement, Narongpan noted.
“Army officers have to borrow money from banks to buy houses,” he acknowledged.
Narongpan said it was essential to revise Army rules to meet with the current situation.
The Army will appoint a military unit responsible for the case if the House of Representatives Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications and Public Participation wants to summon the Army to clarify the case, he said.
“It is usual for any organisation to tackle issues that occur over time,” the general added.