Thailand's key dam to lower discharge rate, but floods predicted in many areas

At 6am, 2,695 cubic metres of water flowed through the water station in Nakhon Sawan, resulting in the Chao Phraya Dam discharging 2,790 cubic metres per second.

Prapit expects the discharge rate to drop to less than 2,700 cubic metres per second in the next two or three days, which will help the excess water return to waterways. However, he said, lowlands may remain flooded.

Prapit added that RTD will install more water pumps to drain water on both sides of the Chao Phraya River.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department issued a flood warning on Friday for the following areas: