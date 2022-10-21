Instant noodles recalled in Singapore not imported to Thailand, says FDA

FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said the agency has learned that none of the four Mie Sedaap products recalled in Singapore had been imported to Thailand.

He said the FDA has tested samples of Mie Sedaap products imported into Thailand for traces of ethylene oxide, a pesticide that cannot be used in food products, and instructed provincial public health offices across the country to monitor the sale of the products.

Weerachai maintained that the FDA has strict measures to control the import of food products and closely monitor incidences of food safety overseas.