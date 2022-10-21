Instant noodles recalled in Singapore not imported to Thailand, says FDA
The Indonesia-made instant noodle products recalled in Singapore due to pesticide contamination have not been imported into Thailand, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.
FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said the agency has learned that none of the four Mie Sedaap products recalled in Singapore had been imported to Thailand.
He said the FDA has tested samples of Mie Sedaap products imported into Thailand for traces of ethylene oxide, a pesticide that cannot be used in food products, and instructed provincial public health offices across the country to monitor the sale of the products.
Weerachai maintained that the FDA has strict measures to control the import of food products and closely monitor incidences of food safety overseas.
He added that the FDA has asked Thai businesses to suspend their import and sale of eight Mie Sedaap instant noodle products, namely Korean Spicy Chicken, Korean Spicy Chicken Cup, Mi Goreng Perisa Asli, Mi Goreng Cup, Mi Goreng Ayam Krispi, Korean Spicy Soup, Korean Spicy Soup Cup and Mi Goreng Spicylicious.
Earlier this month, the Singapore Food Agency recalled four Mie Sedaap products from Indonesia due to the presence of ethylene oxide. The products were Mie Sedaap Soto, Curry flavour, Korean Spicy Soup and Korean Spicy Chicken.