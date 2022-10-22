PM2.5 readings in Bangkok generally good today, says BMA

The only area where the air pollution had hit unhealthy levels was in Nong Khaem district, where the PM2.5 reading was 51μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre of air).

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can cause problems for people with breathing problems. According to the World Health Organisation, the acceptable level of PM2.5 is 25μg/m3, though in Thailand 50μg/m3 is considered healthy.

Meanwhile, the BMA said that cold air from China will keep the temperature cool in upper Thailand until Sunday.

Separately, the Thai Meteorological Department has forecast isolated to scattered rain in Bangkok this weekend.