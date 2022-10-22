PM2.5 readings in Bangkok generally good today, says BMA
Bangkok’s air pollution levels were green or good in most areas except for Phetkasem 81 Road in Nong Khaem district, where it was orange or unhealthy for sensitive people.
According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s PM2.5 readings released at 7am on Saturday, only 14 of 70 areas studied showed orange or moderately unhealthy readings.
The only area where the air pollution had hit unhealthy levels was in Nong Khaem district, where the PM2.5 reading was 51μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre of air).
PM2.5 is fine particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can cause problems for people with breathing problems. According to the World Health Organisation, the acceptable level of PM2.5 is 25μg/m3, though in Thailand 50μg/m3 is considered healthy.
Meanwhile, the BMA said that cold air from China will keep the temperature cool in upper Thailand until Sunday.
Separately, the Thai Meteorological Department has forecast isolated to scattered rain in Bangkok this weekend.