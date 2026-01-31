Celebrate 244 years of Rattanakosin with stunning exhibitions, performances, and more!

The Ministry of Culture has revealed plans for a major cultural celebration from April 22-26, 2026, marking the 244th Anniversary of the Foundation of Rattanakosin. The events will take place in three central locations in Bangkok and aim to bring the rich history of Thailand to life through a series of activities, exhibitions, and performances for both Thai citizens and international visitors.

Prasop Riangngoen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, revealed that the purpose of this event is to celebrate the 244th anniversary of the founding of Rattanakosin and to pay tribute to the benevolence and honour of King Phutthayotfa Chulalok, the first monarch of the Chakri dynasty, who established Rattanakosin as the capital of Thailand on April 21, 1782. This marks the 244th year since the founding.

He further highlighted that every monarch of the Chakri dynasty has embodied the Ten Royal Virtues, dedicating themselves to a variety of royal duties to strengthen the nation through their wisdom and far-sighted vision. These monarchs have supported the growth of religion, art, and culture, ensuring their flourishing for generations, and continuing to do so today.