Celebrate 244 years of Rattanakosin with stunning exhibitions, performances, and more!

The Ministry of Culture has revealed plans for a major cultural celebration from April 22-26, 2026, marking the 244th Anniversary of the Foundation of Rattanakosin. The events will take place in three central locations in Bangkok and aim to bring the rich history of Thailand to life through a series of activities, exhibitions, and performances for both Thai citizens and international visitors.
Prasop Riangngoen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, revealed that the purpose of this event is to celebrate the 244th anniversary of the founding of Rattanakosin and to pay tribute to the benevolence and honour of King Phutthayotfa Chulalok, the first monarch of the Chakri dynasty, who established Rattanakosin as the capital of Thailand on April 21, 1782. This marks the 244th year since the founding.
He further highlighted that every monarch of the Chakri dynasty has embodied the Ten Royal Virtues, dedicating themselves to a variety of royal duties to strengthen the nation through their wisdom and far-sighted vision. These monarchs have supported the growth of religion, art, and culture, ensuring their flourishing for generations, and continuing to do so today.
Key Highlights:
1. Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park: This area will host an outdoor multimedia exhibition and interactive installations to celebrate the 244th anniversary of Rattanakosin. Visitors can explore Thai heritage with demonstrations of traditional Thai food, crafts, and contemporary workshops. Cultural performances, including Khon dance, Nok drama, and international music, will also be featured, alongside performances by well-known Thai artists.
2. National Museum Bangkok: The Rattanakosin Royal Night will take place, offering a chance for visitors to experience the Grand Palace at night. Activities include free entry to the National Museum for Night Museum events, outdoor film screenings, cultural performances, and the sale of traditional Thai food and products. The event will also feature workshops on Thai massage and food demonstrations. Academic talks will also take place, focusing on cultural preservation and heritage.
3. Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan: The Klong San-Kudi Chin Cultural Walk will showcase the cultural vibrancy of the Klong San and Kudi Chin communities. Visitors can enjoy activities such as praying for blessings, cultural product demonstrations, and a competition showcasing multi-religious food offerings. The event will also include orchestra performances and a traditional Mahachat sermon dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.
The celebration is based on the theme: “One Story, Three Areas”, which is designed to engage families and tourists—both Thai and international—allowing them to explore Thailand’s rich cultural heritage in an immersive way. The aim is to foster participation, learning, and inspiration while promoting social and economic sustainability.
Prasop stated, “This event will offer an opportunity for people to engage with cultural values closely and will also contribute to the generation of income and sustainability in both social and economic aspects."
For more details and updates, visit the Ministry of Culture's Facebook page or call the cultural hotline 1765.