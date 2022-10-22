Instant coffee that poisoned 5 in Tachileik not found in Thailand

In response to the report, Chiang Rai governor Pasakorn Boonyalak on Thursday ordered Mae Sai Hospital, Mae Sai Health Office and the public health division of Mae Sai Municipality Office to inspect all four markets in the district.

The coffee was not found in any of the markets and no patients suffering from related symptoms were detected in any hospitals or clinics in the district.

Pasakorn said he was concerned about local people’s health because there is a possibility of the product being smuggled into Thailand.

He has instructed public health officials and relevant agencies to monitor what is being sold and has advised people to only purchase products with a Food and Drug Administration stamp.