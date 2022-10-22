Thailand donates children-formula Covid-19 vaccines to Myanmar

Pfizer’s mRNA paediatric formulation, which comes in orange-cap vials, is meant for children aged five to 11. Each 1.3ml vial of the vaccine is diluted with the same amount of saline. Children are given a 0.2ml dose, each containing 10 micrograms of the vaccine.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday that, “This is part of continued collaboration between the Thai Public Health Ministry and neighbouring countries and Asean member states in coping with Covid-19".

In August, Myanmar’s Minister for Health Dr Thet Khaing Win voiced his country’s need for Covid-19 vaccines to help protect children from Covid-19. He was in Thailand to attend a ceremony to open the Secretariat of the Asean Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED).