Steam train passengers celebrate Thai railway’s 125th birthday on Bangkok-Ayutthaya trip through time

The vintage train service is laid on once a year to celebrate the birth of Thailand’s railway under King Chulalongkorn (Rama V).

King Chulalongkorn ordered the construction of Thailand’s first railway, between Bangkok and Ayutthaya, in 1890.

The 71-kilometre route was opened six years later on March 26, 1896.

It went on to form the first section of the Northern Line, linking Bangkok and upper Thailand.