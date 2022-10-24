Minister Varawut, volunteers participate in activities to mark the National Annual Tree Care Day
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) organised the 2022 National Annual Tree Care Day at Sri Nakhon Khuean Khan Park in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district last Friday (October 21) to mark one of the most important days for the natural resources and environment.
Thailand’s National Annual Tree Care Day was set on October 21, the birthday of Princess Srinagarindra (1900-1995), mother of King Bhumibol the Great, to commemorate her dedication to the conservation and rehabilitation of Thailand’s forest and natural resources throughout her life.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa presided over the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Annual Tree Care Day, which was joined by the Ministry’s executives, officials as well as volunteers.
“The tree care activities today will be a foundation to make Thailand’s natural resources more complete in the future,” said Varawut. “The ministry is committed to increasing green areas and the number of perennial plants throughout Thailand, which will bring us closer to the goal we set in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26: to become carbon neutral in 2050.”
Ministry’s executives, officials as well as volunteers then participated in activities which focused on providing proper care to trees in the park, including branch trimming, fertiliser and insecticide application, watering and soil scarification. Ministry’s arborists were also present to provide tips and recommendations on proper tree care techniques.
Sri Nakhon Khuean Khan Park is located near Chao Phraya River and serves as a green lung for lower Bangkok and Samut Prakan. This 200-rai park features exercise areas, bicycle lanes, a bird-watching tower, a botanical garden, and thousands of trees, including three important trees: Portia, Golden Shower and Dipterocarpus alatus, which were planted by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at the park’s Eco Green Area Management Centre.