Minister Varawut, volunteers participate in activities to mark the National Annual Tree Care Day

Thailand’s National Annual Tree Care Day was set on October 21, the birthday of Princess Srinagarindra (1900-1995), mother of King Bhumibol the Great, to commemorate her dedication to the conservation and rehabilitation of Thailand’s forest and natural resources throughout her life.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa presided over the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Annual Tree Care Day, which was joined by the Ministry’s executives, officials as well as volunteers.

“The tree care activities today will be a foundation to make Thailand’s natural resources more complete in the future,” said Varawut. “The ministry is committed to increasing green areas and the number of perennial plants throughout Thailand, which will bring us closer to the goal we set in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26: to become carbon neutral in 2050.”