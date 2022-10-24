Bookings open for sale of BMW cars that will be used at Apec Summit

Millennium Auto Group (MAG) is accepting bookings for BMW cars that will be used to transport delegates attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meetings in Bangkok from November 14-19.

The company is deploying several cars for the event, including 30 electric sedan BMW i7 (first edition), 12 BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport, and 30 BMW 330 Li M Sport. It also has offered 100 BMW 530e M Sport for officials involved in making preparations for the summit since the start of this year.

“The BMW 530e M Sport will be sold at a special price of 3.45 million baht, bundled with free return business class tickets for two to Japan, valued at 150,000 baht, under a promotional campaign with Thai Airways International,” said Sompraj Bosuwan, MAG’s assistant managing director for sales and marketing.

Other cars are priced as follows:

BMW 330 Li M, 2.69 million baht

BMW 745 Le M Sport, 5.35 million baht

BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport, 6.05 million baht

The price of the BMW i7 has yet to be revealed.

All cars will be sold as used, unregistered vehicles when the summit is over. They will come bundled with BMW Service Inclusive package of up to five years and a petrol coupon valued at 20,000 baht. Those who trade in their cars will also receive a set of GoPro 10 camera.