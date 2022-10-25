Suvarnabhumi screening arrivals from DR Congo for Ebola

All foreign arrivals who have been to DR Congo in the past 21 days must undergo thermal scanning and provide their travel history and their address and telephone number in Thailand. They will receive a health beware card for self-monitoring that contains contact numbers in case of emergency.

Suvarnabhumi is screening DR Congo arrivals for symptoms of body temperature over 38 degrees Celsius, fever, headache, muscle ache, sore throat, fatigue or a history of potential exposure to infected cases. Travellers who display these symptoms will be tested, monitored, or sent to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, according to the Disease Control Department.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal virus transmitted through contact with the blood, secretions, or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with contaminated surfaces and materials such as bedsheets.