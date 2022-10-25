Humbled by the support for his charity swim, heartthrob ‘Tono’ to enter monkhood early next year

His daring “One Man and the River” charity swim to Laos and back raised funds for hospitals on either side of the Mekong — Khammouane Hospital in Laos and Nakhon Phanom Hospital in Thailand.

Total donations had reached 68 million baht on Tuesday. Donations will be accepted until October 31.

“My ordination will be dedicated to the love and support I received from Thai and Laos people who have come together to help doctors and nurses at hospitals on both sides of the Mekong,” he said in a Facebook post.

Phakin said he would be ordained at Wat Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom’s That Phanom district. If possible, he said he would like to visit temples in Laos during his monkhood, which is expected to start early next year.

The actor said he wanted to use this time to complete all the film shootings and concert jobs that he had accepted earlier. He said he would also meet with doctors at Nakhon Phanom Hospital to discuss the plan to spend donated money to buy medical equipment.

Tono’s charity swim had been opposed by some people as too dangerous during the rainy season. Donations have far exceeded his goal of raising 17 million baht for the hospitals.