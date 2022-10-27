Chonburi FC terminates goalkeeper Worawut’s contract after hit-and-kill incident

The club subsequently released a statement saying it would not allow two of its team who were involved in the incident to play any more games until the case is closed, but many said the club’s move was not enough.

Moreover, Worawut was released on bail after the club made an attempt to defuse the situation. He vowed not to drink alcohol again for the rest of his life.

Club president Wittaya Khunpluem said its executives and staff held another meeting immediately after they received “more evidence” about the drink-driving incident.

