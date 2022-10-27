Chonburi FC terminates goalkeeper Worawut’s contract after hit-and-kill incident
Chonburi FC terminated the contract of their goalkeeper who killed a person while driving under the influence after the club’s statement on Wednesday drew backlash.
Early on Wednesday, Chonburi FC goalkeeper Worawut Sukuna, 23, allegedly killed a person and injured another on a Chonburi sea bridge while driving under the influence, according to the police.
The club subsequently released a statement saying it would not allow two of its team who were involved in the incident to play any more games until the case is closed, but many said the club’s move was not enough.
Moreover, Worawut was released on bail after the club made an attempt to defuse the situation. He vowed not to drink alcohol again for the rest of his life.
Club president Wittaya Khunpluem said its executives and staff held another meeting immediately after they received “more evidence” about the drink-driving incident.
Wittaya said the club has now decided to terminate Worawut’s contract with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, the club has accepted the resignation of manager Sasis Singtothong, who was rumoured to have gone for a drink with the players before the shocking incident.
Wittaya reiterated that the club strongly disagreed with Worawut’s behaviour as he was allegedly drunk when he hit and killed a person with his car. The club said his action flew in the face of its morals and aim to help Chonburi residents lead a healthy life, which includes shunning alcohol before driving.
He added that the club will not protect any wrongdoers and will fully cooperate with the police over legal action against Worawut. The club also vowed to “control” its footballers and staff from causing such an incident again.