Sustainable development in focus as Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum opens in Bangkok

The 30th edition of the forum will be held from October 26 to 29 at the Sappaya-Sapasathan Building in the Parliament complex in Bangkok’s Dusit district to discuss “Parliaments and Post-Covid-19 Sustainable Development”.

Chuan, as chair of the executive committee hosting the APPF 30, welcomed forum participants who are parliamentary officials in the Asia-Pacific region, adding that Thailand is honoured to be selected as a host. The last time the country hosted the event was in 1996.

In a welcome reception, Chuan said that since the first APFF in 1990, member countries have established close communication to promote mutual understanding and cooperation among parliamentary authorities in the region.

He believed that this year’s forum, focusing on the roles of parliaments in the post-Covid-19 era as people’s representatives, will help promote the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that have been put on hold due to the pandemic, which threatened not only the public health system but all aspects of development.