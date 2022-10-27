Sustainable development in focus as Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum opens in Bangkok
The opening ceremony of the 30th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 30) took place on Wednesday (October 26), presided over by Chuan Leekpai, House Speaker and President of the National Assembly of Thailand.
The 30th edition of the forum will be held from October 26 to 29 at the Sappaya-Sapasathan Building in the Parliament complex in Bangkok’s Dusit district to discuss “Parliaments and Post-Covid-19 Sustainable Development”.
Chuan, as chair of the executive committee hosting the APPF 30, welcomed forum participants who are parliamentary officials in the Asia-Pacific region, adding that Thailand is honoured to be selected as a host. The last time the country hosted the event was in 1996.
In a welcome reception, Chuan said that since the first APFF in 1990, member countries have established close communication to promote mutual understanding and cooperation among parliamentary authorities in the region.
He believed that this year’s forum, focusing on the roles of parliaments in the post-Covid-19 era as people’s representatives, will help promote the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that have been put on hold due to the pandemic, which threatened not only the public health system but all aspects of development.
Chuan said the decade from 2020-2030 is the “decade of doing” to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations members at the 2015 United Nations General Assembly.
“As for Thailand, we have set two paths to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs; the first is by using the sufficiency economy philosophy initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great that focuses on creating balance in four aspects: Economy, society, culture and environment,” he said.
"The second approach in achieving the SDGs is by following the BCG [bio, circular, green] model in reviving the country’s economy from the impact of Covid-19. The BCG model focus on creating and preserving biodiversity and efficient usage of resources to reduce waste, minimise carbon emissions and, promote sustainable development at the community level."
After Chuan’s welcoming remarks, Republic of Korea’s representative Chang Hyun Yun, chair of APPF 29, gave a speech, followed by video speeches from World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.
Also joining the opening ceremony were opposition leader Cholanan Srikaew, first deputy House Speaker Suchart Tancharoen, first deputy Speaker of the Senate General Singsuk Singpai, executives and officials of Parliament, as well as honourable guests.
The four-day APPF 30 will cover various topics including: Women’s role in economic recovery in the post-Covid-19 era; diplomatic role of parliaments in promotion of national/cyber security, democracy and peace; promotion of biodiversity and green economy for comprehensive development; digital economy in the Asia-Pacific region; and use of renewable energy to achieve carbon neutrality and zero greenhouse gas emissions.