Lat Phrao fire toll reaches 33 as engineers focus on ceiling insulation and smoke spread



Pressure build-up suspected above ceiling

Forensic officers and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation later opened the ceiling for further examination.

Investigators found evidence suggesting pressure had built up from below before rupturing parts of the ceiling. Burn patterns inside the ceiling space were also consistent with a high-pressure ignition of combustible gases.

Busakorn said the most severely damaged area was above the stage. Video footage from the time of the incident showed large volumes of smoke pouring out from that area. She explained that the smoke appeared to be combustible vapour, matching survivor accounts that they smelled a sharp, irritating odour before the fire spread.

When evacuation began and a rear door was opened, outside air flowed into the building, giving oxygen to the accumulated gases. This may have triggered violent ignition, with flames bursting out through ceiling gaps and areas where the foam had been cut or penetrated.



Foam samples to undergo lab tests

Busakorn said officials could not yet confirm whether the foam used inside the building contained fire-retardant additives. Samples must be sent for laboratory testing.

Initial inspection found that most foam was about three inches thick. However, the foam above the stage and bar area appeared to have a different coating from other sections. In some areas, the upper surface had burned away, leaving only soot, while parts of the foam body remained.

She said that even foam with fire-retardant additives can ignite if exposed to fire temperatures above its rated standard, eventually becoming fuel.

Busakorn warned that in Thailand’s hot climate, the use of sprayed foam as heat insulation must be considered carefully. Buildings should use materials that do not spread flame easily or are difficult to ignite.

Electrical systems should also be inspected alongside insulation, especially where the space above the ceiling is enclosed and poorly ventilated. Heat build-up can accelerate deterioration of electrical equipment and increase fire risk.



CCTV shows smoke before flames

Initial CCTV footage obtained from forensic officers showed smoke appearing near the ceiling above the stage area by the right-side door about 15 seconds before flames erupted. From the first sign of smoke to the fire spreading, the incident took about one minute, with smoke appearing at around 11.49pm before the blaze intensified at around 11.50pm.

Forensic officers are continuing to examine scientific evidence to establish the exact cause of the fire.

Police are also reviewing electricity-related records. The Electricity Authority reported that the venue owner had previously applied to increase electrical capacity from 30/100 amps to 200 amps, around two months after the venue opened, because the original system was insufficient. The upgraded system had not yet been installed, and related documents are under review.



Smoke ventilation urged for high-risk venues

Busakorn said simulations showed that buildings with low ceilings can become especially dangerous during a fire, as heat accumulates and radiates downward quickly, allowing flames to spread faster.

At the same time, smoke layers can descend to breathing level, creating serious danger for people inside.

She recommended that buildings with large amounts of combustible material install smoke-control systems that meet safety standards. These should include both natural smoke ventilation and mechanical smoke-extraction fans to reduce smoke and heat accumulation, improve evacuation chances, and lower structural temperatures during a fire.

On legal measures, Busakorn said safety requirements should not apply only to buildings registered as entertainment venues. They should also cover all buildings with similar usage patterns and large numbers of patrons.

She said such venues should be required to use standardised fire-safety materials and systems to raise public safety and reduce the risk of similar tragedies.



Licence and exit-door issues under review

Police are also checking the venue’s business licence. The premises had originally been authorised as a restaurant, and officials involved in issuing permits and inspecting the building have been summoned for questioning. Investigators are waiting for additional documents from the district office.

Regarding reports that exit doors may have been locked, police said the matter remains under investigation because media reports and witness statements have not been consistent. Key witnesses will be called in for further questioning.

A man referred to as “Lieutenant Nut”, who was seen dressed in clothing resembling that of an officer, has also been summoned as a witness. Police said they would examine his role during the incident in detail.

Authorities are keeping a 24-hour assistance centre open at Phahonyothin Police Station to receive complaints, return victims’ belongings, and assist relatives of the deceased and people affected by the fire. Police said evidence would be gathered quickly so legal action can be taken against all those found responsible.