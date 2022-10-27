Corals around Mu Koh Samersarn hit by yellow-band disease

The corals hit by this disease will eventually die, so officials must isolate the infected parts and replant the healthy portions – a necessary move to prevent the disease from escalating and killing entire colonies, he said.

Atthapol said his department has been cooperating with the Royal Thai Navy’s Area 1, Burapha University’s Faculty of Marine Technology and volunteer divers to isolate the infected corals.

The operation is being sponsored by AGC Vinythai, he added.

Atthapol said the cause of the disease was complicated, but experts believe the main cause was land-based pollution seeping into the sea.

He has instructed academics and coral experts in his department to be on the alert for a possible outbreak of coral diseases so that the officials can prevent mass deaths.

Atthapol said his department had also enlisted help from local communities and sea protection volunteers to monitor the distressing outbreak.

Tour operators that take tourists to Koh Samersarn and Koh Kham have also been asked to alert marine officials if they spot any coral disease.

Samersarn comprises nine islands, including the popular Koh Samersarn, where beautiful undersea corals never fail to attract divers.