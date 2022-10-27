Sedans earmarked for use by Xi and Putin during Apec Summit already reserved by buyers
BMW i7 electric sedans shipped from Germany have arrived in Thailand for leaders of the 21 Asia-Pacific economies taking part in the Apec Summit in Bangkok next month.
The luxury vehicles set aside for Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have already been reserved for purchase by unidentified Thai buyers, according to an industry source.
“They want to buy the cars whether the leaders will use them or not, whether they come to the summit or not," said the source.
Some leaders from major world powers are expected to use vehicles provided by their own governments. Some leaders may send their representatives to attend the conference in their place.
It was reported that the BMW cars rented by the Thai government for use during the summit would be sold to interested buyers after the event.
BMW is the “official mobility partner” for Apec 2022 to be held on November 18-19 under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.”
The all-new model of BMW i7 has a starting price of 7.8 million baht.