Big reward promised in exchange for clues on Thai currency counterfeiters

The Finance Ministry will offer the following rewards:

Up to 100,000 baht or 30 per cent of the value of counterfeit money confiscated if the mastermind is also caught.

Up to 100,000 baht or 30 per cent of the value of the counterfeit banknotes seized.

Police officers cracking the case are also eligible for 25 per cent of these rewards.

The reward will be paid in two lots, half when the prosecutor releases a prosecution order and another half when the court issues a guilty verdict.