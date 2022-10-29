Big reward promised in exchange for clues on Thai currency counterfeiters
Providing clues on counterfeit banknotes can win people up to 100,000 baht, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre announced on Saturday.
The centre said people who have found fake banknotes can provide information on where and from whom they got the notes at nearby police stations or Bank of Thailand offices.
The Finance Ministry will offer the following rewards:
- Up to 100,000 baht or 30 per cent of the value of counterfeit money confiscated if the mastermind is also caught.
- Up to 100,000 baht or 30 per cent of the value of the counterfeit banknotes seized.
Police officers cracking the case are also eligible for 25 per cent of these rewards.
The reward will be paid in two lots, half when the prosecutor releases a prosecution order and another half when the court issues a guilty verdict.
Application for the reward can be sent within 90 days of prosecution of offenders at the following places:
- Bangkok: Treasury Department
- Other provinces: Provincial governor’s office.
Visit https://www.bot.or.th/Thai/Banknotes/Pages/counterfeit.aspx for more information.
