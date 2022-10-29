Prawit set to check steps taken to curb online crime ahead of Apec Summit

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said on Saturday that Prawit, who oversees the suppression of online crimes, was focusing on a new case in which state officials are being accused of selling people’s personal information to fake call-centre gangs.

Prawit is expected to instruct the relevant agencies to work harder for “more concrete results”, Chaiwut said, adding that tackling criminal activities urgently was in line with the prime minister’s instructions issued ahead of the Apec Summit due next month.

Chaiwut said on Saturday that so far 184 cases of online scams have been cracked, with suspects being arrested for preying on social media users.

He added that the DES Ministry was working with several agencies to tackle the problem of online crimes, including fake call centres, Ponzi schemes, online gambling and e-commerce scams.