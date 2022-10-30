Head to Muang Thong Thani for a spectacular Loy Krathong celebration
A sparkling Loy Krathong extravaganza will be held by the lake of Nonthaburi’s Impact Muang Thong Thani on November 7 and 8.
The organiser’s spokesperson, Jintana Pongphakdee, said on Saturday that a special pier will be set up for people to release their krathongs from, which will then float towards the 8-metre-tall yellow duck in the middle of the lake.
Also featured will be a concert, open-air films and more than 30 stalls selling souvenirs and food.
Jintana said an area has also been set aside for students to freely exhibit and sell their artwork. She added that more than 1,300 floats made from bread, flowers corn husks and other eco-friendly products will be up for sale at 100 baht each.
Loy Krathong, which is marked on the full-moon night of the 12th month of the lunar calendar, falls on November 8 this year. Thais release little floats with a candle, incense, flowers and money as an offering to the water goddess. Many believe the krathongs float away with their sins, so there is room for better fortune.