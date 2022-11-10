Prayut makes strong pitch for digital transformation, seeks unified moves to realise ‘digital Asean’

The Thai PM said that the global Covid-19 crisis over the past three years had underlined the necessity of digital technology for many sectors, particularly businesses.

He noted that in 2019, Asean realised the need for digital transformation, so it set a plan to make the community ready for digital technology in every dimension for future challenges.

“Asean’s digital economy has grown rapidly, with over 400 million internet users. The region’s digital economy is estimated to be worth over US$360 billion in three years,” Prayut said.

He called on Asean countries to prepare for digital transformation by improving the skills of the workforce and promoting strong digital startups, among others. He also said Asean countries should speed up the creation of digital infrastructure and logistics that would allow “seamless connection” between them. A common ecosystem of digital businesses is also necessary to realise Asean’s digital integration, he said.