Prayut makes strong pitch for digital transformation, seeks unified moves to realise ‘digital Asean’
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday stressed the need for Asean member countries to work closely to achieve their common goal of making the regional grouping “digital-ready” by 2025.
He confirmed Thailand’s determination to help create an Asean digital community that is well-connected and all-embracing.
“We are ready for complete our digital integration to become a digital Asean and turn Asean into an important power in driving the economy of the region and the world for the benefit of our peoples,” he said.
Prayut was giving his keynote speech on the topic “Digital-Ready Asean” at the Asean Business and Investment Summit 2022 held in Phnom Penh.
The event was organised on the sidelines of the government leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, gathering in the Cambodian capital for the 40th and 41st Asean Summit and related meetings.
The Thai PM said that the global Covid-19 crisis over the past three years had underlined the necessity of digital technology for many sectors, particularly businesses.
He noted that in 2019, Asean realised the need for digital transformation, so it set a plan to make the community ready for digital technology in every dimension for future challenges.
“Asean’s digital economy has grown rapidly, with over 400 million internet users. The region’s digital economy is estimated to be worth over US$360 billion in three years,” Prayut said.
He called on Asean countries to prepare for digital transformation by improving the skills of the workforce and promoting strong digital startups, among others. He also said Asean countries should speed up the creation of digital infrastructure and logistics that would allow “seamless connection” between them. A common ecosystem of digital businesses is also necessary to realise Asean’s digital integration, he said.